The NMACC, in partnership with the Union Ministry of Culture, is bringing the India Pavilion back to the Venice Biennale. Nita Ambani celebrated the moment in an Anamika Khanna saree, showcasing Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

NMACC Partners with Ministry of Culture for Venice Biennale

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has partnered with the Union Ministry of Culture to bring the India Pavilion back to the prestigious Venice Biennale.

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Nita Ambani's Ode to Indian Craftsmanship

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, marked this historic moment in a beautiful chiffon-georgette saree by Anamika Khanna with the timeless artistry of a lace blouse with hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs. She paired it with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh. Her statement earrings by Wallace Chan told a story of their own, sculpted as a piece of art made of rosewood, a symbol of love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom, with blooming titanium roots that are embellished with gemstones: one carrying the calm of a sapphire and the other the passion of a ruby.

The moment can be marked as a celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship on one of the world's greatest stages. (ANI)