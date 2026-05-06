Ishaan Khatter is set to star in a new comic caper titled 'Jugaadu'. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Punjabi actress Tania and features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee. The mahurat ceremony was held on April 30, 2026.

Actor Ishaan Khatter is all set to headline an upcoming fun-filled comic caper titled 'Jugaadu'.

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Taking to his Instagram, Ishaan shared his first look from the film and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU - My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) 'Jugaadu' also marks a significant crossover moment, as popular Punjabi actress Tania makes her Hindi film debut with the project.

The mahurat ceremony was held on April 30, 2026, in Mumbai, setting the tone for a spirited production, with the first schedule slated to begin in Punjab later this month, as per a press release.

Ensemble Cast and Production Details

The film boasts a robust ensemble including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and veteran Nirmal Rishi.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Jaya Taurani, 'Jugaadu' is made under the banner of Baweja Studios along with Tips Films. (ANI)