    Stree 2 Success Party: Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha enjoy dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat'; check out viral video

    Tamannaah Bhatia shined at the 'Stree 2' victory celebration by performing her dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the film. Her lover, actor Vijay Varma, clapped for her. Besides, Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor dance their heart out at the Stree 2 success party.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor wowed the crowd with their dance talents during the Stree 2 triumph celebration. Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, grossed more than Rs 200 crore in five days. To celebrate the film's enormous box office success and several records broken, the Stree 2 cast gathered for a beautiful party. Kriti and Vicky Kaushal, stars of Bhediya accompanied them.

    In an internet video, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen dancing to the song Aaj Ki Raat. Tamannaah did the hookstep, and Shraddha and Kriti followed her lead. Sunny Kaushal and Abhishek Bannerjee were also featured in the video. 

    Tamannaah looked stunning in a black bodycon gown for the 'Stree 2' victory party. A few videos from inside the party have gone viral, showing the star lighting the dance floor on fire with her movements. The actor, who performed in a special number called 'Aaj Ki Raat' and then had a prolonged cameo, was spotted repeating the song's hook steps at the film's success meet. Vijay Varma, Tamannaah's beau, couldn't stop whistling for her. 

    Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, with an estimated box office revenue of Rs 242.40 crore in just five days. Stree 2 had the biggest opening weekend this year, beating out Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD. Stree 2 has already exceeded Fighter's lifetime collection.

    Bollywood Hungama reported. Fighter grossed Rs 115.30 crore in its initial weekend and concluded with a lifetime box office collection of Rs 199.45 crore. Stree 2 also surpassed Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi box office earnings. According to reports, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 112.15 crore in its opening weekend and a total of Rs 294.25 crore in Hindi alone.

    Stree 2 benefited from the excitement around the original film and the combined holidays of Independence and Raksha Bandhan. Stree 2 made Rs 51.8 crore on Independence Day but only Rs 37 crore on Raksha Bandhan because of vacations in some parts of the nation. Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur had the greatest occupancy rates.

    Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The first film grossed Rs 129.90 crore at the box office during its lifespan. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana reprised their roles from the previous film for the sequel. However, it did have an intriguing mix of actors in the form of cameos.

