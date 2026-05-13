After an 11-season run, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will air its final episode on May 21. Colbert is working on a new 'Lord of the Rings' movie. The show's final week will feature A-list guests, and Byron Allen will take over the slot.

After more than a decade on air, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' is preparing to sign off. According to PEOPLE magazine, Stephen Colbert's popular late-night show will conclude its successful 11-season run with a final episode airing on May 21. Colbert had announced nearly 10 months ago that the show would be wrapping up, and with May now underway, the countdown to the final episode has officially begun. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

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What's Next for Stephen Colbert?

While Colbert has not shared details about his next television project, he recently revealed in March 2026 that he is working on a new 'Lord of the Rings' movie. The host shared that he is co-writing the script with his son and Philippa Boyens, who worked on the original 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy. Speaking about the project in a social media video, Colbert said, "I'm pretty happy about it."

Final Episode Guest List

The guest list for the final episode has not been announced yet, though several big names are set to appear on the show in the days leading up to the finale. According to PEOPLE magazine, late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver will appear together on May 11. Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Pedro Pascal are also scheduled to join the show, followed by Tom Hanks and David Letterman later in the week.

Successor to 'The Late Show'

Meanwhile, 'Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen' will take over the time slot from May 22. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert reacted to Byron Allen taking over the slot and said, "God bless him." Colbert also shared that he personally congratulated Allen after hearing the news. "I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating. You know his history with Carson?"

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' first premiered in 2015 and became one of the most watched late-night talk shows in the United States. (ANI)