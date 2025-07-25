Stellan Skarsgård will receive the Heart of Sarajevo award at the Sarajevo Film Festival in August. A longtime friend of the festival and Katrin Cartlidge Foundation patron, Skarsgård joins a prestigious list of past honorees

Swedish acting star Stellan Skarsgard will be honoured with the prestigious Heart of Sarajevo award at the Sarajevo Film Festival in August, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the actor is a longtime friend of the festival, as well as a curator and one of the patrons of the Katrin Cartlidge Foundation, the scholarships of which were awarded at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

"The Sarajevo Film Festival remains unwavering and driven in its aim to highlight subjects of great consequence, underscored by an intense lust for life. I love going there", said Skarsgard as quoted by Deadline.

The actor follows in the wake of past celebrated Sarajevo honorees who include Meg Ryan, Alexander Payne, Lynne Ramsay, Charlie Kaufman, Jesse Eisenberg, Ruben Ostlund, Mads Mikkelsen and Angelina Jolie, reported Deadline.

"It is a true honor to present the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo to Stellan Skarsgard, an actor of remarkable depth, strength, and integrity," said Jovan Marjanovic, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

"Stellan has been a longtime friend of Sarajevo, and we are delighted to welcome him back. His career is filled with unforgettable roles in films that challenge, move, and stay with audiences. This award is a heartfelt thank you for his outstanding contribution to cinema and for the continued support he has shown to our festival," added Jovan Marjanovic, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, as quoted by Deadline.

With more than 150 TV and film credits to his name, Skarsgard is one of Sweden s most internationally celebrated actors.

According to Deadline, Skargard began acting at the age of fifteen in the Swedish TV series Bombi Bitt and I.

Following this initial success, he went on to work extensively with the prestigious Royal Dramatic Theatre of Stockholm while also appearing in a range of Swedish films.

Skarsgard's international breakthrough came in 1982 with Hans Alfredson's The Simple-Minded Murderer, for which he won the Berlinale Silver Bear for Best Actor. He went on to work with other top Scandinavian directors such as Bo Widerberg and Kjell Grede, reported Deadline.

The 31st Sarajevo Film Festival runs from August 15 to 22.