user
user

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO]

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed disappointment over littering during his solo trek to Deomali Peak in Odisha. He urged visitors to maintain civic sense and take their waste back.

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 20, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has voiced his concerns about the lack of civic sense displayed by visitors to Odisha's highest peak, Deomali, during his recent solo trek.

Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video collage of his trek, expressing disappointment over the litter he found along the trail.

In the video shared by Rajamouli, the camera pans across the breathtaking view from the top of Deomali, but it also shows plastic bottles and other garbage scattered among the rocks.

Rajamouli, dressed in a green T-shirt, pants, and white sneakers, ended the video with a shot of himself posing for the camera.

"Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha's highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference... Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places," he captioned the post.

The post caught the attention of local socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy, who replied to Rajamouli's tweet, expressing regret over the unpleasant experience.

"Dear @ssrajamouli, regrets for your unpleasant experience at the stunning Deomali. My appeal to our 'positions of power' - 'Visitors need to be sensitized extensively and violators need to be penalized heavily' - SS. ps: This also goes for all the other stunning spots of Odisha," he wrote.


On the work front, Rajamouli is set to direct a movie tentatively titled SSB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The film written by Vijayendra Prasad has kept the fans on the edge. However, further details about the cast are still under wraps. 

ALSO READ:  FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Rana Daggubati, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

BREAKING: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced now ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal MEG

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Bully Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH) RBA

'Bully': Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon