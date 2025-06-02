As PBKS and RCB gear up for their maiden IPL title, S.S. Rajamouli’s heartfelt tribute to Kohli and Iyer adds emotion to a final already rich in history and anticipation

The IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to take place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As the two teams prepare for the big clash, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli shared an emotional post that quickly caught fans' attention.

On Monday, Rajamouli took to his X to share a picture showing Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and RCB star Virat Kohli shaking hands.

Along with the picture, the filmmaker added a caption praising both cricketers for their journey and hard work. Speaking about Iyer, Rajamouli shared how the player led Delhi Capitals to a final but was dropped, then won a trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders, and was dropped again. On the other hand, he acknowledged Virat Kohli's consistent brilliance over the years.

Rajamouli wrote, “This man leads Delhi to a final... and is dropped... Leads Kolkata to a trophy... dropped... Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year's trophy too... On the other hand, it is Kohli... who is performing year after year... compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him... He deserves it too. Whatever the result... it's going to be a heartbreak...”

Punjab Kings reached the final after defeating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 87 off 41 balls by Shreyas Iyer. With this, Iyer has become the first player to lead three different IPL franchises to a final.

RCB secured their place in the final by beating Punjab in Qualifier 1. Kohli has been in great form this season, scoring consistently and leading from the front.

The upcoming final is especially important because neither RCB nor PBKS has ever won an IPL trophy. This will be RCB's fourth appearance in an IPL final and PBKS's second -- their first in more than a decade.

All eyes will be on Ahmedabad on Tuesday as fans wait to see which team finally lifts their first IPL title.