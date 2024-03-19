SS Rajamouli gives latest update on Mahesh Babu in Japan; here's what he said

SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama, attended the 'RRR' film screening in Japan. During the media conference, he discussed his film with Mahesh Babu. SSMB 29 will go on floors in the coming weeks.

SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, attended a special 'RRR' screening in Japan on March 18. During the engagement with fans, he discussed his next project alongside Mahesh Babu and gave a soft launch. He provided an update on the project, revealing that the casting process is still ongoing. The film will open in the following weeks.

Speaking at the screening in Japan, SS Rajamouli stated, "We finished writing our next film. We're in the pre-production process for the film. But, we haven't finshed the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film, is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He's a very good actor and looks like you already know him. He's very handsome."

He added, "Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and I will bring him here during the release. I will introduce him to you."

"We completed the writing & it is in the pre-production process. Only the hero is locked, his name is @urstrulyMahesh ❤️

Following the phenomenal success of 'RRR', SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu announced their mega-budget project, which would be produced in various languages.

Rajamouli previously claimed in an interview that his project starring Mahesh Babu will be similar to 'Indiana Jones' - "It's an adventure film along the lines of 'Indiana Jones', but much more modern and much more expansive in setting."

SSMB 29 has already garnered a lot of talk. Reports say that SSMB 29 will be India's Indiana Jones. According to speculations, Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming film is based on Lord Hanuman. Writer Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the film's script, claimed in his most recent interview that the producers will cast Hollywood celebrities in an action-adventure set in Africa.

Even though the story is set in an African forest, Mahesh Babu's character will be reminiscent of Lord Hanuman, who is known for his bravery and resolve when faced with hardships in the jungles. The character's journey is likely to follow the Ramayana, but with Rajamouli's own twist.

According to reports, Mahesh charges between Rs 60 and Rs 80 crore each film. However, regarding SSMB 29, the Telugu actor is reportedly not collecting a charge. Instead, he may get into a profit-sharing agreement.

There are indications that Deepika Padukone is being considered for the female lead role. With such high-profile performers and the promise of large-scale production, SSMB 29 is building up to be a highly anticipated cinematic event.

According to sources, filming is set to begin in the summer of 2024.