Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SS Rajamouli announces new release at Royal Albert Hall after 8 years of 'Baahubali The Beginning'

    As he announced the film's release at the Opera House, director SS Rajamouli recalled the London Royal Albert Hall showing of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'.

    SS Rajamouli announces new release at Royal Albert Hall after 8 years of 'Baahubali The Beginning' ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Baahubali is gearing up to hit the movie theatres again, sadly, but not in India. The pan-Indian movie will be shown in the Stavanger Opera House in Norway as a part of the Film in Concert event.SS Rajamouli tweeted a photo from Norway with producer Shobha Yarlagadda and director Raghavendra Rao on Twitter. "Can't forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid film in concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra." Rajamouli's caption read. 

    ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her

    The stunning beginning of Indian cinema's global renaissance was provided by Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie earned a tonne of praise and admiration from viewers throughout the globe. It even broke the record for the first Indian movie to earn $1 billion worldwide. The movie shattered numerous box office records by becoming the highest-grossing movie ever.

    It also won significant international awards. Next up, Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, became the highest-grossing movie after earning an astounding Rs 1100 crores at the box office. The picture received a tonne of love and support from the international in the US and Japan. The popular tune Naatu Naatu by RRR also took home the Best tune Oscar.

    In 2019, Baahubali was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London was met with a standing ovation from the audience. The cast of the movie, which included Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, attended the screening. The film's composer, MM Keeravani, and his band also performed live at the occasion.

    ALSO READ: Did you know Akshay Kumar didn’t charge a penny for 'OMG 2'? Read THIS

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan ATG

    Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didnt charge a penny for OMG 2 Read THIS RBA

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didn’t charge a penny for 'OMG 2'? Read THIS

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her MSW

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar' MSW

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

    Jawan Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record ADC

    Jawan: Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record

    Recent Stories

    Meet Prabal, the Made-in-India revolver that has over twice the range of other revolvers

    Meet Prabal, the Made-in-India revolver that has over twice the range of other revolvers

    Nile 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river ATG EAI

    Nile: 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS LMA

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS

    Himachal Pradesh government declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area' AJR

    Himachal Pradesh govt declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area'

    Monalisa SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD rain dance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD rain dance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon