SS Rajamouli announces new release at Royal Albert Hall after 8 years of 'Baahubali The Beginning'

Baahubali is gearing up to hit the movie theatres again, sadly, but not in India. The pan-Indian movie will be shown in the Stavanger Opera House in Norway as a part of the Film in Concert event.SS Rajamouli tweeted a photo from Norway with producer Shobha Yarlagadda and director Raghavendra Rao on Twitter. "Can't forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid film in concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra." Rajamouli's caption read.

The stunning beginning of Indian cinema's global renaissance was provided by Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie earned a tonne of praise and admiration from viewers throughout the globe. It even broke the record for the first Indian movie to earn $1 billion worldwide. The movie shattered numerous box office records by becoming the highest-grossing movie ever.

It also won significant international awards. Next up, Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, became the highest-grossing movie after earning an astounding Rs 1100 crores at the box office. The picture received a tonne of love and support from the international in the US and Japan. The popular tune Naatu Naatu by RRR also took home the Best tune Oscar.

In 2019, Baahubali was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London was met with a standing ovation from the audience. The cast of the movie, which included Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, attended the screening. The film's composer, MM Keeravani, and his band also performed live at the occasion.

