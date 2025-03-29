Entertainment

When Salman Khan spoke about Aishwarya: 'So many years have passed..'

Salman Khan once cut his hand for Aishwarya Rai, whose affair with him was widely talked about. Read more.

When Salman Khan was dating Aishwarya Rai

This is about 1999, when Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' was released. At that time, their affair also made headlines.

When did Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai break up?

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai broke up in 2002. At that time, Aishwarya allegedly accused Salman of physical, verbal and emotional violence.

Why Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship couldn't last

It is said that Salman was very possessive about Aishwarya. He used to assert a lot of rights on her and this became the weakest link in their relationship.

Salman Khan created a scene at Aishwarya Rai's house

Years after the breakup, when Salman went to 'Aap Ki Adalat', host Rajat Sharma asked him, "You went to Aishwarya Rai's house and broke the glass...cut your hand?"

What did Salman Khan reply to Rajat Sharma?

Salman said to Rajat with a laugh, "Sir, what should I say about that? I believe one thing that your personal life is your personal life."

Salman Khan did not deny Rajat Sharma's claim

According to Salman, "If I go to defend it, I will be denying someone who was in your (Salman Khan's) life. It is best that I sit quietly."

What did Salman Khan say about Aishwarya Rai?

Salman further said, "So many years have passed. She is someone's wife. I am very happy that she married Abhishek (Bachchan). I think he is a very good person."

Salman Khan expressed happiness as an ex-boyfriend

Salman said, "She is married into a very big family (Bachchan). And they are very happy together. This is the best thing that an ex-boyfriend would want."

Salman Khan explained the importance of friendship

According to Salman, "You don't want the other person to be sad without you when your friendship ends. You want the other person to be really happy."

