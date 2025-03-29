When Salman Khan spoke about Aishwarya: 'So many years have passed..'

Entertainment
Salman Khan once cut his hand for Aishwarya Rai, whose affair with him was widely talked about. Read more.
This is about 1999, when Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' was released. At that time, their affair also made headlines.
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai broke up in 2002. At that time, Aishwarya allegedly accused Salman of physical, verbal and emotional violence.
It is said that Salman was very possessive about Aishwarya. He used to assert a lot of rights on her and this became the weakest link in their relationship.
Years after the breakup, when Salman went to 'Aap Ki Adalat', host Rajat Sharma asked him, "You went to Aishwarya Rai's house and broke the glass...cut your hand?"
Salman said to Rajat with a laugh, "Sir, what should I say about that? I believe one thing that your personal life is your personal life."
According to Salman, "If I go to defend it, I will be denying someone who was in your (Salman Khan's) life. It is best that I sit quietly."
Salman further said, "So many years have passed. She is someone's wife. I am very happy that she married Abhishek (Bachchan). I think he is a very good person."
Salman said, "She is married into a very big family (Bachchan). And they are very happy together. This is the best thing that an ex-boyfriend would want."
According to Salman, "You don't want the other person to be sad without you when your friendship ends. You want the other person to be really happy."
Rashmi Desai to Urvashi Dholakia: 8 stars who faced financial crisis
Paparazzi asks about Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's response raises eyebrows
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: A look at his Bollywood journey & movies
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: 10 Unforgettable dialogues from his films