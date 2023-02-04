Ways to stop yourself from cheating on your partner

If you have been fooling your partner while in a current ongoing relationship but want to give more importance to your current relationship, here are the key tips to get rid of this behavior.

Extra-marital relationships are becoming more common. Multiple studies say that there are plenty reasons people cheat on their partners. It can range from lack of love, need for variety, low commitment, sexual desire, and circumstances to even ease of meeting new people in the internet age. However, this can leave a deep psychological scar on the person who gets cheated. If your partner decides to stay in a relationship or marriage, it is damaging to both of you. If you happen to be someone who has cheated in the past for reasons you are not convinced about, but want to change this behavior, here are three tips to stop yourself from cheating on your partner.

1. Attempt to understand yourself: Before finding answers in others, take some time to sit in comfort and understand yourself, your wants in a relationship, your core values, and the direction you want to take in your life can easily aid you in identifying your needs. Professional help, alone or with your partner, can further ease this process.

2. Specify the problem areas: If it is something that does bother you in your current relationship, make sure you analyze those and get to the root cause. Situations could be tricky for both partners sometimes. Also, many problems may only be a simple misunderstanding.

