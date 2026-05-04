KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan praised Sunil Narine, calling him a 'magician' after the spinner became the first overseas player to bag 200 wickets in the IPL. SRK celebrated their 15-season journey and Narine's impact on the team.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday heaped praise on Sunil Narine after the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner reached a major milestone in the Indian Premier League.

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Narine became the first overseas player to complete 200 wickets in the IPL during KKR's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. He is also the first player to achieve this mark while playing for a single franchise.

SRK's Heartfelt Message

Soon after the match, SRK took to X and shared a heartfelt message for Narine. In his note, the actor called him a "magician" and spoke about their long journey together, praising his impact over the years.

Sharing a picture with Narine, Shah Rukh wrote, "Sunil, my friend... here's to 15 seasons... over 200 wickets... 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always... Be healthy and keep smiling! #SunilNarine"

Take a look Sunil, my friend… here’s to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… Be healthy and keep smiling! #SunilNarine pic.twitter.com/KFy1YfPENk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2026

Narine's Landmark Achievement

Narine reached the landmark during the match after returning figures of 2/31 as Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 165.

With this, he joined the 200-wicket club and became only the third bowler in IPL history to do so. He now has 201 wickets in 197 matches at an average of 25.53, including one five-wicket haul.

The spinner is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Since making his debut in 2012, Narine has been a key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Known for his control and ability to take wickets at crucial moments, he has played an important role in the team's title wins in 2012, 2014 and 2024.

Over the years, Narine has also won several individual honours, including the Most Valuable Player award in 2012 and 2018, and the Purple Cap in 2012.

(ANI)