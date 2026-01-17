Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone shared that they had a gala time hosting MTV Splitsvilla X6. Leone called the experience 'amazing', while Kundrra dubbed it one of the 'craziest seasons' with many surprises for the audience.

'Craziest Season Ever': Hosts Share Their Excitement

Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone shared that the two had a gala time hosting MTV Splitsvilla X6. Speaking to ANI, Sunny said, "It was absolutely amazing hosting Splitsvilla 16 this year. So many fun things happened."

" I had a lot of fun and I'm sure the audience will also have a lot of fun. It's one of the craziest seasons, so you guys will have a lot of fun. There are surprises in every episode," Karan added.

About Splitsvilla X6: New Format and Airing Details

The 16th season of the dating reality show premiered on January 9. The show introduces a new setup where contestants have been divided into Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, pushing them to make choices between emotions and rewards.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 airs three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioHotstar. (ANI)