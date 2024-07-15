Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Spirituality has been the strength...', Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping with divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Read

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 after dating for seven years. They chose to part ways in October 2021

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most respected celebrities in showbiz, has overcome significant challenges in her career. Recently, the 'Kushi' actress opened up about her personal struggles, including her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and her battle with myositis, a rare autoimmune disease.

    In an interview with Elle, Samantha reflected on her past experiences. She admitted that while everyone wishes they could change certain aspects of their lives, she ultimately accepted her journey. Samantha shared that she often wondered if she needed to endure the hardships she faced but concluded that she wouldn’t change a thing. She recalled discussing with a friend that she initially wished the last three years hadn’t happened, but now she believes in dealing with whatever life throws at you. She emphasized that overcoming challenges makes one stronger and more grounded, describing her journey as a spiritual awakening.

    Samantha also highlighted the role of spirituality in her personal growth and professional life. She stated that spirituality has been crucial to her development, impacting her communication, perception, and conflict resolution. According to her, spirituality provided the strength needed to overcome many obstacles. She believes that in today’s world, where pain and sickness are prevalent, spirituality can be a vital source of strength and support.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017 after seven years of dating. They first met on the set of their film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2009 and decided to separate in October 2021, four years into their marriage. While Samantha is currently on a hiatus from work following her myositis diagnosis, Naga Chaitanya is set to appear in the film 'Thandel' opposite Sai Pallavi.

