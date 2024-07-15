BREAKING: Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in drugs case

The Hyderabad police have nabbed Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh in connection with a narcotics case during a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, both of which are under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police. The police convened a news conference in Hyderabad on Monday to disclose the case's specifics.

They verified that Aman was arrested in connection with a recent cocaine bust. Five people were arrested in connection with the case of underpeddling. However, Aman's name appeared on a list of 13 people who took the pills and tested positive for them. The police confirmed that he would shortly appear in court.

The case

The police recovered 199 grams of cocaine, two passports, two bicycles, and ten cell phones in connection with the investigation. Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef were detained as alleged peddlers, but Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna escaped.

Who is Aman Preet Singh

Aman Preet Singh is an Indian actor who primarily works in the Telugu cinema industry. He is the brother of popular actress Rakul Preet Singh, has appeared in films such as 'Ninnepelladata' (2020) and 'Production No. 1' (2020).

