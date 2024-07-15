Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in drugs case

    The Hyderabad police have nabbed Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh in connection with a narcotics case.

    Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in drugs case RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    The Hyderabad police have nabbed Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh in connection with a narcotics case during a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, both of which are under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police. The police convened a news conference in Hyderabad on Monday to disclose the case's specifics.

    They verified that Aman was arrested in connection with a recent cocaine bust. Five people were arrested in connection with the case of underpeddling. However, Aman's name appeared on a list of 13 people who took the pills and tested positive for them. The police confirmed that he would shortly appear in court.

    The case

    The police recovered 199 grams of cocaine, two passports, two bicycles, and ten cell phones in connection with the investigation. Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef were detained as alleged peddlers, but Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna escaped.

    Who is Aman Preet Singh

    Aman Preet Singh is an Indian actor who primarily works in the Telugu cinema industry. He is the brother of popular actress Rakul Preet Singh, has appeared in films such as 'Ninnepelladata' (2020) and 'Production No. 1' (2020).

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
