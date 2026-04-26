The first trailer for 'Spider-Noir' showcases Nicolas Cage as a PI in 1930s NYC. The series features villains like Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) and Sandman (Jack Huston) and will premiere on MGM+ and Prime Video in May 2026.

The first trailer for 'Spider-Noir', starring Nicolas Cage, was unveiled on April 26, offering a dark, stylised glimpse into the upcoming live-action Marvel series set in 1930s New York City. Debuted at the CCXPMX26 event in Mexico City by MGM+ and on the official social media handles of Prime Video, the eight-episode thriller introduces Cage as Ben Reilly, an ageing and "down-on-his-luck private investigator" who was once the city's only superhero. As per Deadline, the show is based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and leans heavily into a hardboiled detective aesthetic, establishing a grounded and brooding tone.

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Character and Tone Explored in Trailer

Following a video greeting from Cage, attendees were shown an extended scene, while the trailer was simultaneously released in two formats, "Authentic Black and White" and "True-Hue Full Colour", underscoring the series' commitment to its noir identity. The trailer places strong emphasis on Ben Reilly's personal struggles, revealing that he "hasn't been the same since the death of someone named Ruby". It also hints at evolving relationships, including the beginning of a bond between Ben and Cat Hardy, played by Li Jun Li. As the story unfolds, Reilly is compelled to confront his past life to protect a city overrun by gangsters and superpowered threats.

Meet the Villains

A major highlight is the expanded look at the show's villains. Brendan Gleeson appears as Silvermane, depicted as a psychopathic mob boss who has controlled organised crime for 30 years. Jack Huston's Sandman is introduced as the "ultimate anti-hero", with powers that may be killing him, while Abraham Popoola's Tombstone emerges as a looming menace. Andrew Lewis Caldwell's Megawatt adds a more overt superpowered dimension to the noir setting.

Action and Horror Elements Teased

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) The footage showcases intense action sequences, with 'Spider-Noir' swinging through shadowy streets, webbing up criminals and engaging in gritty street fights. It also teases horror elements, including a transformation into a man-spider and scenes involving an army of spiders.

Cast and Release Details

The series, which also stars Lamorne Morris and Karen Rodriguez, will premiere on MGM+'s linear channel on May 25, followed by a global release on Prime Video on May 27, 2026. (ANI)