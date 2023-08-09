Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: When and where to watch Oscar-winning film? Read details

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the long-awaited Academy Award-winning animated feature picture, has finally appeared online. Learn how to view the much-anticipated film on the internet.

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Marvel fans will be able to immerse themselves once more in the animated world of Spider-Man. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of young Miles to the Spider-verse. The wait is almost over, as the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has arrived online. On the other hand, Miles will not only be reunited with Gwen and Peter in the film, but he will also be exposed to a whole new set of Spider-people. So, when will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be released?

    The animated feature will be available on OTT platforms beginning Tuesday, August 8. Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K, and Kemp Powers direct. Across the Spider-Verse became one of the year's highest-grossing films. It may now be rented or purchased on Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5. Amazon Prime announced the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Ready for a web-slinging, action-packed spectacle like never before?" Rent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from the Prime Video Store today!"

    The Apple TV is the only one that sells the high-end Ultra HD edition of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse at Rs 490. The SD version of the film costs Rs 390, and both versions include with subtitles in a variety of languages. The film is available on YouTube Movies for Rs 590 in SD and Rs 820 in HD.

    How much Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse made at the box office?
    According to Box OfficeMojo, the film grossed $380.072.201 in the United States and $303.688.122 elsewhere, for a total of $683.760.323. However, the opening weekend figures are even more astounding. The film grossed an amazing $117.5 million in the United States alone, for a total of $279.6 million worldwide. 

    Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that the film set several records upon its theatrical debut. It was the biggest opening weekend of any Sony Pictures Animation film in the United States and globally. 

     

     

