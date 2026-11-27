A Spanish hunter who shot dead an endangered Cantabrian brown bear in Picos de Europa National Park is being investigated and could be sentenced to up to two years in prison for his actions.

In northern Spain, a local hunter is set to face a sentence of two years in jail after shooting an endangered Cantabrian brown bear which was found dead at the location during a legal culling session of wild boar inside the Picos de Europa National Park. According to news reports by outlets such as The Olive Press and Hindustan Times, the killing has led to the involvement of Spanish authorities in an investigation for wildlife protection purposes. The species of bear was an endangered brown bear which is protected under Spanish national environmental legislations.

The park where the bear was found in the north of Spain falls under the protection of Spanish national authorities. The region of Castilla y León had conducted a survey of the area just before the hunting process and the survey was free of any bears, including the ones in question.