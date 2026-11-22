With Spain heading to snap polls on November 29, PM Pedro Sanchez is rallying support, comparing current Madrid administrative forms to the repression of the Franco era while urging voters to secure a stronger government for future progress.

Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Warns of Franco Era Tactics Before Snap Polls

Madrid [Spain], November 22 (ANI): Spain’s incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is upping the ante in trying to drum up support for the country’s left as the southern European nation goes into a snap poll on November 29. In a poll where the Spanish right is predicted to make gains, the PM on November 22 posted on X comparing a form from the Community of Madrid to one from the notorious Franco regime that ruled Spain for much of its modern history from 1939 till 1975.

“The one on the left is a reporting form used by Franco’s regime to persecute and censor freedom of thought,” wrote Sanchez. “The one on the right is the form the Community of Madrid intends to use to do the same in the 21st century. It’s not fake. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s repression returning to our lives.” He continued, “The Spanish Government will send a formal demand to the Community of Madrid to revoke instructions that violate one of teachers’ most important rights.”

Earlier, on November 21, the PM posted, urging supporters of his party, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), for a huge turnaround. “We need a stronger government if we want to get there sooner and go further. I'm asking you for 75% turnout and 176 seats. YES WE CAN! We're going to make it happen,” wrote Pedro. Sanchez had called a snap poll a month ago after the country’s Parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his minority government, according to Al Jazeera. In a televised address, Sanchez said that “we need to renew people’s support.” “We need to mobilise and win a much larger progressive majority in Parliament, one that will allow us to overcome vested interests, deliver new social advances and continue transforming Spain.”

Housing is a highly sensitive issue for Spaniards. In recent weeks, there have been protests across the country in response to the televised eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid. Al Jazeera cited data from real estate website Idealista, which notes that average rents have almost doubled over the past decade, while asking prices for homes have risen by about 90 per cent. Sanchez, in his address, acknowledged having made mistakes and falling short of previous campaign promises. “I also know that part of that social majority is dissatisfied today,” Sanchez said.

Immigration is likely to be another defining issue in the snap poll. Sanchez has been one of Europe's strongest advocates of immigration's benefits for society and the economy and his government has granted legal status to nearly a million undocumented migrants. Meanwhile, Vox, the Spanish far-right party, wants far tighter controls. The crossing of migrants from Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta to the Spanish mainland has caught global attention, with even US President Donald Trump having posted about it. (ANI)