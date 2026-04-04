Amazon MGM Studios' 'Spaceballs 2' is set for an April 23, 2027 release. The sequel brings back original stars Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis, and introduces Josh Gad. Daphne Zuniga shared a heartfelt note after the wrap party in December 2025.

Spaceballs 2 Release Date and Crew

Amazon MGM Studios has locked April 23, 2027, as the release date for 'Spaceballs 2'. The film, directed by Josh Greenbaum (Will & Harper) and penned by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, is shrouded in secrecy, but it's widely expected to serve as a follow-up to the 1987 cult classic helmed by Mel Brooks, who also starred in the original.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Star-Studded Cast: Original and New Faces

The film brings back original stars like Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wynder, and Daphne Zuniga, while introducing a fresh lineup featuring Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan.

Daphne Zuniga on Wrapping the Film

In December 2025, Daphne penned a heartfelt note after attending the wrap party of 'Spaceballs 2'. "That's a wrap! The boys & me at the Spaceballs 2 wrap party. One of the most incredible experiences ever; so much joy, fun, creativity and respect. Had many flashbacks of when we made the first film nearly 40 years ago, and maybe a few hot flashes too! @joshgad @josh.greenbaum #RickMoranis #billpullman yahoo! I really hope the world loves this movie as much as we loved making it!!!! PS you're never too old to play," Daphne posted.

Production Team and Announcement

Producers are Imagine's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jeb Brody, as well as Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum and Kevin Salter. EPs are Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez. Production companies are Imagine Entertainment, Brooksfilms Limited and Angry Child Productions. The sequel was announced last summer in a video by Brooks.