  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside

    Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to her social media handle to talk in-depth about her health condition. Take a look at her powerful post right here. 
     

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 2:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini took to her social media to write a post that she lately got diagnosed with hereditary breast cancer and has already completed nine cycles of chemotherapy and that seven more is remaining.  

    In a long post on Instagram, she had written that it had all started four months ago when she had felt a slight bump in her breast. She had written that it was at that very moment she knew that her life was never going to be the same. Eighteen years ago, she had lost her mom to a dreadful disease, and she had since lived under its dark shadow. She also spoke about being scared and that after the tests and scans, Hamsa met a surgical oncologist who suggested she to get a biopsy.

    In the post, she further said that within a couple of hours, she was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. She was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that she needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all her fears and that she was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast cancer). After a plethora of scans and tests, she walked bravely into the operation theatre, where her tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and that she was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining.
         

    But the silver lining was short-lived as she tested positive for BRCA1 (hereditary breast cancer). Talking more about it she said that she has a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that she would have a 70% chance of another breast cancer and a 45% chance of ovarian cancer throughout her life.  The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which she needs to undergo before she can claim victory.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say RCB

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say

    Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH) SCJ

    Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's KISS goes viral; here's how fans reacted to Gehraiyaan song RCB

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's KISS goes viral; here's how fans reacted to Gehraiyaan song (WATCH)

    Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa weekend box office collection RCB

    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa weekend box office collection; film earns Rs 159 Crore

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before Enforcement Directorate

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Omicron threat, Centurion Test to be placed behind closed doors - Reports

    Is Anil Kapoor ready to leave his wife Sunita Kapoor for Kangana Ranaut? SHOCKING INFO RCB

    Is Anil Kapoor ready to leave his wife Sunita Kapoor for Kangana Ranaut? SHOCKING INFO

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to take part in women empowerment programme-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to take part in women empowerment programme

    77 kg heroin worth Rs 400 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast gcw

    77 kg heroin worth Rs 400 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan-dnm

    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon