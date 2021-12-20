South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside

Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to her social media handle to talk in-depth about her health condition. Take a look at her powerful post right here.

Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini took to her social media to write a post that she lately got diagnosed with hereditary breast cancer and has already completed nine cycles of chemotherapy and that seven more is remaining.

In a long post on Instagram, she had written that it had all started four months ago when she had felt a slight bump in her breast. She had written that it was at that very moment she knew that her life was never going to be the same. Eighteen years ago, she had lost her mom to a dreadful disease, and she had since lived under its dark shadow. She also spoke about being scared and that after the tests and scans, Hamsa met a surgical oncologist who suggested she to get a biopsy.

In the post, she further said that within a couple of hours, she was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. She was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that she needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all her fears and that she was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast cancer). After a plethora of scans and tests, she walked bravely into the operation theatre, where her tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and that she was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining.



But the silver lining was short-lived as she tested positive for BRCA1 (hereditary breast cancer). Talking more about it she said that she has a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that she would have a 70% chance of another breast cancer and a 45% chance of ovarian cancer throughout her life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which she needs to undergo before she can claim victory.