Sophie Turner, 29, opened up about motherhood in her 20s, calling it 'fulfilling' and a relief from 'biological clock' worries. She noted it was a great break from work, despite the professional challenge of stalling her career momentum.

The Advantages of Early Motherhood In an interview, the Game of Thrones star, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, reflected on how early motherhood shaped her personal life. "It's really nice," Turner, 29, said, highlighting that having children young relieved her of concerns many women face later in life. "I'm not worrying about my biological clock and all that sort of stuff." Turner added that motherhood allowed her to step away from the limelight and focus on herself after years of continuous work. "It just felt like the right break to focus on me, because I'd been a character for so long," she explained. "Nesting and being at home were amazing," according to E! News. Acknowledging the Professional 'Flipside' However, the actor acknowledged that the pause also came with professional consequences. "The flipside of it, and Covid didn't help, was that this was a big break from the career," she said, noting that returning to acting required effort. "You don't realise how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit." Amicable Co-Parenting with Joe Jonas Turner and Jonas finalised their divorce in September 2024, following a highly publicised custody dispute in 2023. Despite the challenges, both have since spoken positively about their co-parenting arrangement. "I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for," Jonas said during Jay Shetty's On Purpose Live Tour in May 2025. He also praised Turner's role as a mother, calling her "an incredible mom" and a strong role model for their daughters.The singer emphasised the values he hopes to instil in his children, including confidence, open-mindedness and compassion. "As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them," he said, according to E! News.Turner has previously admitted that she regrets how the divorce unfolded publicly. In an interview with British Vogue in May 2024, she said she was unhappy with how events played out, particularly for the sake of her children, but remained confident in their ability to move forward amicably. "Joe is a great father to our children, and that's all that I can ask for," she had said, underscoring the former couple's shared commitment to raising their daughters together, according to E! News.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Sophie Turner has spoken candidly about the unique advantages of becoming a mother in her 20s, describing the experience as fulfilling and grounding despite its professional challenges, according to E! News.In an interview, the Game of Thrones star, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, reflected on how early motherhood shaped her personal life. "It's really nice," Turner, 29, said, highlighting that having children young relieved her of concerns many women face later in life. "I'm not worrying about my biological clock and all that sort of stuff." Turner added that motherhood allowed her to step away from the limelight and focus on herself after years of continuous work. "It just felt like the right break to focus on me, because I'd been a character for so long," she explained. "Nesting and being at home were amazing," according to E! News.However, the actor acknowledged that the pause also came with professional consequences. "The flipside of it, and Covid didn't help, was that this was a big break from the career," she said, noting that returning to acting required effort. "You don't realise how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit."Turner and Jonas finalised their divorce in September 2024, following a highly publicised custody dispute in 2023. Despite the challenges, both have since spoken positively about their co-parenting arrangement. "I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for," Jonas said during Jay Shetty's On Purpose Live Tour in May 2025. He also praised Turner's role as a mother, calling her "an incredible mom" and a strong role model for their daughters.The singer emphasised the values he hopes to instil in his children, including confidence, open-mindedness and compassion. "As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them," he said, according to E! News.Turner has previously admitted that she regrets how the divorce unfolded publicly. In an interview with British Vogue in May 2024, she said she was unhappy with how events played out, particularly for the sake of her children, but remained confident in their ability to move forward amicably. "Joe is a great father to our children, and that's all that I can ask for," she had said, underscoring the former couple's shared commitment to raising their daughters together, according to E! News. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source