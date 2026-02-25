Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed plans for a 'fresh reboot' to the Spider-Man extended universe of spinoffs. He suggested there will be new faces and teased that 'scarcity has value' to make the audience miss the characters.

Swinging into exciting new territory, the beloved 'Spider-Man' universe is gearing up for expansion, promising fans more of those web-slinging adventures. Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman has confirmed the studio's plans for a "fresh reboot" to the Spider-Man extended universe of spinoffs, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Noting that the "larger Spider-Verse" is not over yet, Rothman suggested that there will be a fresh reboot with new faces. "Scarcity has value ... you got to make the audience miss you," he teased.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sony CEO on 'No Way Home' China Ban

During the conversation, the Sony Pictures CEO also confirmed that Tom Holland's starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was banned in China over the film's climax set at the Statue of Liberty. "You say, 'USD 1.9 billion, what's wrong with 2?' Well, it didn't get into China, but in my mind the film's box office is over 2 billion because I know what we would have done in China," he shared.

Live-Action Spider-Man Universe History

Notably, the live-action 'Spider-Man' universe films were launched with 2018's hit release 'Venom', which became a big hit with USD 856 million globally. Further releases came with 2022's 'Morbius', 2024's 'Madame Web' and 2024's 'Kraven the Hunter'.

New Animated 'Venom' Film and Spider-Verse Updates

Meanwhile, 'Venom,' the symbiote supervillian who became a favourite Spider-Man baddie, will appear in an animated film from 'Final Destination Bloodlines' directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, reported Variety.

Tom Hardy, who played Eddie Brock and his be-fanged counterpart in three live-action "Venom" movies, will be involved in the project, according to a studio source, as quoted by Variety.

The project is in the early stages of development, so a lot could change. Sony Pictures, which controls the rights to "Venom" through its licensing deal with Marvel's Spider-Man universe, will produce the picture through Sony Pictures Animation. The division scored with previous animated web-spinner adventures such as 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' A third film, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," is expected to debut in theatres in 2027. (ANI)