Actor Aayush Sharma penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, calling her the 'strength behind our smiles.' He shared a string of family pictures, featuring him with Arpita and their kids Ahil and Ayat.

Actor Aayush Sharma penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, calling her the "strength behind our smiles." Aayush shared a string of family pictures, featuring him with Arpita and their kids Ahil and Ayat.

"Happy Birthday to the heart and strength of our family. Arpita, you are the one who holds all of us together -- the strength behind our smiles, the calm behind our chaos, and the love that makes our house a home. You're always there for everyone, giving, protecting, caring and loving without ever asking for anything in return. We may not say it enough, but everything feels a little easier and a lot more beautiful because you're in our lives. You are our safe place, our biggest support, and truly the centre of our little world. We love you more than words can ever say, and we hope today reminds you just how loved, valued and special you are to all of us," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Aayush and Arpita's Family

Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan 2014. Arpita and Aayush are parents to a six-year-old son, Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, Ayat, on December 27, 2021.

Aayush Sharma's Film Career

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in 'Ruslaan', helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also starred Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. (ANI)