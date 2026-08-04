Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan shared a heartwarming birthday tribute. The post featured a video of Arbaaz dancing for their daughter and singing in a hospital, with Sshura calling him her 'favourite human and our favourite entertainer'.

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan was showered with love on his birthday as his wife Sshura Khan shared a heartwarming tribute celebrating both his special day and his role as a devoted husband and father. In a social media post, Sshura posted a touching video montage featuring candid moments from their life together. The clip showed Arbaaz joyfully dancing to entertain their young daughter, bringing smiles with his playful energy. Another heartwarming moment captured him in a hospital bed following surgery, where he was seen singing with a cheerful spirit, proving that even recovery couldn't dampen his enthusiasm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

'My Favourite Entertainer'

Accompanying the video, Sshura penned a heartfelt note that reflected her admiration for her husband, whom she described as her "favourite human and entertainer." "From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter clearly, retirement is not an option... Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment.. You've made life happier, crazier, and definitely never boring. Happy Birthday Arbaaz.. My favourite human and our favourite entertainer. Keep the performances coming... we're your biggest fans! We Love You," Sshura wrote.

Family and Friends React

Reacting to the post, Arbaaz commented, "My best audience. Happy wife happy life." The actor's son, Arhaan Khan also reacted to the post with a fun comment. "Sipaara is being raised by Makkhi Pandey."

The post quickly drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the actor and praised the couple's affectionate bond. Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Ridhima Pandit, and Nimrrit Kaur also wished Arbaaz Khan on his birthday.

Arbaaz and Sshura's Journey

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married. They welcomed their first child, daughter Sipaara, in October last year.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017. (ANI)