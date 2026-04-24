Sonam Kapoor shared a sneak peek into her 'dream' life, posting family pictures on Instagram. The post included her husband, Anand Ahuja, holding their newborn son, and moments with their elder son, Vayu. The couple welcomed their second child in March.

Sonam Kapoor Shares 'Dream' Life with Newborn

Actor Sonam Kapoor has offered a sneak peek into her life lately, surrounded by family. In an Instagram post, Sonam shared pictures with her husband, Anand Ahuja, son Vayu and their newborn. "Life is a dream.. this month so far.. thank you, Universe. My three," she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

In the first picture, Sonam could be seen enjoying a relaxing moment with her elder son, Vayu, followed by glimpses of the little one's playtime. Sonam also included a picture of her husband, Anand Ahuja, holding their newborn son.

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote, "How do I like this more than onceeeeeee." Fans also showered the post with much love and warmth.

Welcoming Baby No. 2

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor shared an unfiltered selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she is seen holding her newborn son, who rests gently against her shoulder. Dressed in a brown top with her hair neatly pulled back, the actor clicked a selfie, highlighting her under-eye dark circles.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29. The actor had shared the first glimpse of her newborn with fans through a series of hospital photos. One image showed Kapoor resting on a hospital bed while cradling her baby wrapped in a white cloth, while another captured a quiet moment as she enjoyed a meal during her hospital stay.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note thanking the medical team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

The couple, who married in 2018, had announced the birth on Instagram soon after their son's arrival. Their first child, Vayu, was born in 2022. Kapoor had revealed her second pregnancy in November 2025, delighting fans with photos that showcased her baby bump. (ANI)