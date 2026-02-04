- Home
World Cancer Day 2026 highlights courage, awareness, and survival. Several Indian actors have bravely battled cancer and emerged stronger, using their journeys to inspire millions.
World Cancer Day
World Cancer Day 2026 serves as a reminder of the importance of awareness, early detection, and timely treatment in the fight against cancer. Several Indian actors have battled the disease with immense courage, using their journeys to inspire millions and spread hope among patients and survivors.
Kirron Kher
Actor and politician Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021. She underwent treatment while continuing her public responsibilities. Her recovery journey showcased determination and optimism. She has since encouraged people to remain vigilant about health check-ups and to maintain a positive outlook during illness.
Mahima Chaudhry
Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic. She underwent surgery and treatment while staying away from public attention. After recovery, she shared her journey to spread awareness about regular screenings, highlighting how early detection can significantly improve survival chances.
Lisa Ray
Actor and model Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in 2009. She underwent stem cell treatment and went into remission. Lisa actively raises awareness about rare cancers and emphasizes resilience, self-care, and emotional healing through her public appearances and writings.
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre revealed in 2018 that she was battling metastatic cancer. She sought treatment in New York and documented her journey with honesty and positivity. Her openness encouraged conversations around cancer struggles, body image, and mental health, inspiring many patients to stay hopeful and strong.
Manisha Koirala
Veteran actor Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After undergoing intensive treatment in the United States, she successfully recovered. She openly speaks about emotional strength, healthy living, and early diagnosis, becoming a strong advocate for cancer awareness and patient support.
