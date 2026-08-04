Sonakshi Sinha expressed concern over student protests in Jharkhand against alleged exam irregularities. CM Hemant Soren assured students that the government is sensitive to their concerns and justice will be delivered after an investigation.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed concern over the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand against alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) Examination. The 'Dabangg' actor shared a video on her Instagram Stories highlighting the reasons behind the protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this. When will it stop?"

CM Hemant Soren Assures Action

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the state government has "eyes and ears" and is sensitive to students' concerns amid the ongoing protests. Speaking to reporters, Soren assured that the government would address the students' grievances and said justice would be delivered after the investigation into the alleged irregularities reaches its conclusion.

The Chief Minister said the government is awaiting the findings of the investigation being conducted into the matter and that the outcome would be communicated to students and people of the state.

Protesters' Demands

The indefinite hunger strike was started on Sunday by student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been demanding action over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies. (ANI)