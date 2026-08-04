Takashi Yamazaki's 'Godzilla Minus Zero' will make its world premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival. The sequel to the Oscar-winning 'Godzilla Minus One' will premiere at a Spotlight Gala selection at Alice Tully Hall on September 26.

Takashi Yamazaki's 'Godzilla Minus Zero' will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival next month, reported Deadline. Yamazaki and members of the cast and crew are slated to attend the premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival that will run from September 25 to October 12.

NYFF Spotlight Gala Premiere

The sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, which grossed 116 million USD worldwide and impressed audiences with its modestly budgeted special effects, will premiere at a Spotlight Gala selection at Alice Tully Hall on September 26. At the Oscars 2024, the director and his visual effects team left a lasting impression after Yamazaki became the first director since Stanley Kubrick won the Best Visual Effects award in 1969.

According to Deadline, the sequel picks up in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family facing a new series of pulse-racing events. It is scheduled to open in North American theatres on November 6, just three days after its bow in Japan.

Filmmakers on the Global Debut

"It is truly an honour to introduce our film to a global audience for the first time in a place of such history and prestige. I am filled with both awe and excitement to see how far the power of Japan's Godzilla can terrify audiences around the world, and whether they will resonate with what lies beyond that fear," said Yamazaki as quoted by Deadline.

"More than 70 years after the first Godzilla movie, Takashi Yamazaki continues to prove that there's life in the old franchise yet, returning to its postwar roots to locate a haunting, primal terror," festival artistic director Dennis Lim said. "Like its predecessor, Godzilla Minus Zero is a throwback blockbuster, a showcase for human drama and innovative craft, and we are excited to have its world premiere as this year's NYFF Spotlight Gala," Lim concluded as quoted by Deadline.

About Director Takashi Yamazaki

Yamazaki, who has credited Hollywood blockbusters with influencing his work in special effects, made his debut as a director with the 2000 film Juvenile, cementing his name in visual expression and VFX in Japan. His other credits include 'Sunset on Third Street', 'The Eternal Zero' and 'Stand by Me Doraemon'. (ANI)