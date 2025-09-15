Soha Ali Khan gets candid in an exclusive conversation on Table For Two, opening up about family values, feminism, and the delicate balance between motherhood and public life.

Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan recently opened her heart out in a discussion with Table for two about her personal journey, familial advice, and values she lives by. She elaborated on how growing up in a family of legacy and fame shaped her outlook on relationships, career, and identity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Soha Ali Khan EXCLUSIVE On Family

For Soha, it was her family, especially her mother Sharmila Tagore, that sowed the seeds of strong values early in her life. Being raised in the illustrious Pataudi family, she was taught that fame is temporal, but character and humility stay forever. Such teachings, she said, would help her further in the choices that she made in her life, both personal and professional.

Balancing Motherhood and Professional Life

In her conversation with Table for two, Soha highlighted some of her challenges as a mother and public figure and balancing both. She said that motherhood has changed her priorities and infused her life with a renewed purpose. Whilst she continues to maintain a public life, she places boundaries where necessary to ensure that her daughter has grounding away from unnecessary public interference.

Struggling and Feminism

Soha was not shy when it came to her personal struggles. According to her, feminism is for her about equal rights, respect, and choice. Referring to her own experience, she said that the industry still carries the stereotype of women, but she is a true believer that the stereotypes can be battled with the quite strength and resilience of women.

Childhood, Legacy, and Bollywood Background

As she reflected on her childhood, Soha also talked about the heavy burden of a legacy; being the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, and the sister of Saif Ali Khan. She acknowledged that the expectations were huge, but her family always encouraged them to be individuals. This ultimately helped her carve out her own space in films and writing without always being restricted by her family name.

Growing Up Amid Fame and Expectations

On Table for two, Soha also talked about some of the difficulties she experienced while growing up under public eye. Fame, she said, came with various unrealistic expectations and constant comparisons. However, she never let any of this weigh down on her but embraced the privilege while working hard to erode a path of her own.