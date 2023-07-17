Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares Nayanthara's poster with powerful caption

    'Jawan,' the highly anticipated action movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, continues to generate excitement with its thrilling new poster, showcasing Nayanthara's fierce avatar. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, the film releases on September 7th, 2023, in multiple languages---by Amrita Ghosh

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    The upcoming highly anticipated action movie "Jawan," which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is continuing to attract people as its popularity grows. Fans are in for a treat, as a breathtaking new poster that showcases the ferocious and action-packed avatar of Nayanthara, the female lead, has just been published. This is exciting news for fans. There was only a brief glimpse of her appearance in the preview, but viewers are already excited to see more of her in the actual movie. Fans who have eagerly awaited the poster release will undoubtedly be pleasantly surprised with an exciting treat. 

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    The presence of celebrity Nayanthara in the high-octane action film Jawan has already upped the standard for the quality of this type of film, which is an entertainment vehicle with a focus on action. Seeing Nayanthara appear on screen in the position of a law enforcement officer, as depicted in the film's poster, is without a doubt going to be one of the movie's most memorable moments for audiences. It would appear that the filmmakers are not wasting any opportunities to maintain the excitement of the audience on the edge of their seats by presenting new updates from the film, leaving us wanting more. 

    The film Jawan is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie will be shown in theatres across the globe on September 7th, 2023, and in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
