    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day

    On her 41st birthday, know about Priyanka Chopra's net worth, biography, husband Nick Jonas, height, weight, income, and many more details. 

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    GENERAL INFO: Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented individual who has found success in a variety of industries. Her net worth is evidence of her perseverance and hard work. Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra has a net worth of $75 million (Rs. 620 crores):With her acting and singing talents, Priyanka Chopra, an actress with a golden heart, is currently swaying many fans' hearts all over the world. She also goes by the name "Pee Cee" among her fans. It wouldn't be inaccurate to claim that this woman was born with a silver spoon in her mouth because both Hollywood and the Bollywood film business value her acting abilities. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is detailed below.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    ALSO READ: WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation

    Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is an actress, singer, and director in the Bollywood industry. One of India's highest-paid and most well-known celebrities, Priyanka Chopra, has won numerous honours, including the National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential persons in the world, and the Indian government presented him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. Priyanka Chopra's movies, albums, modelling career, and most importantly her earnings and net worth will all be covered in this article. Priyanka Chopra is a model, actor, singer, and producer of Bollywood films. With so many accomplishments under her belt, we can conclude that she is one of the most well-known and wealthy actresses in the world.

    Her brand endorsements, for which she costs approximately Rs. 5 crore every endorsement, account for the majority of her income.  In Hollywood, she is working on a TV show for which she is paid Rs. 2 crore per episode. She has also made significant investments in real estate. Priyanka is one of the top celebrities that pays the highest income tax to the government due to her enormous earnings. In addition to her income, Priyanka is constantly active in charitable and social initiatives.

    LOVE STORY: How did Priyanka Chopra meet Nick Jonas and fall in love? On this query, Priyanka shown some shyness. You remember when I came to the studio after the Dodgers game, right? He asked, turning to Nick. Chopra, Priyanka I came to the studio with a buddy, and I was stunned by your energy, the reply said. One thing about Nick that you should be aware of is that nothing can stand in his way when he wants something. They persuade the entire world to share their self-confidence. I was moving with this energy, therefore I was experiencing this as well.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    "When you were organising an event for gospel singers, that's when I realised I had feelings for you. My husband Nick also commented at the same moment, saying, "So we met once and didn't see each other again for a year. After another year had passed, we decided to give it another try after meeting up again for a while. Nick said, "We attended the Hollywood Ball; it was a fantastic evening. After that, we attended a Dodgers game. when we realised how much we genuinely like each other. He said that they would both be saying "I love you" to each other within the next 48 hours.

    ASSETS: Recently, Priyanka spent Rs. 100 crores on a sea-facing mansion in Juhu, Mumbai. But because of her international endeavours, she is hopping not just between two nations, but also between continents as she works on her Quantico series in Hollywood. The bungalow is therefore utilised for filming. She also owns an opulent and pricey home in the USA. The first woman in Bollywood to acquire a Rolce-Royce, which costs about 2.5 crores INR, is Priyanka Chopra. She also owns a Mercedes Benz S class valued at 1.1 million Indian rupees. Porsche, Mercedes Benz E class, and BMW are examples of other automakers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    ALSO READ: SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
