Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Ahead of wedding fans ask Samantha Ruth Prabhu to delete THESE pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is set to get married today. Ahead of the wedding, heartbroken fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked her to delete certain pictures of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram feed. Let's take a look at those pictures

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Heart-broken fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya requested Samantha to delete pictures of Chay from her Instagram feed

article_image2

This black and white photo of Samantha with Chay was a candid from their Christian wedding. Samantha still has a post dedicated to her ex-husband, wishing him on his birthday. The post read, 'Happy birthday my Everything. I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever'

article_image3

This picture is of Samantha with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with some old friends. The post reads, 'Best friends till we are old and wrinkly'

article_image4

This is from Rana Daggubati's wedding album attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya as married couple

article_image5

This picture is from a holiday season during one of their foreign trips with some old friends. Samantha still has this picture on her Instagram feed

article_image6

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chay Akkineni posed with some old friends in this picture. Samantha still keeps this picture on her Instagram feed

article_image7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a picture of Chay Akkineni decorating the Christmas tree in a very homely setting on her Instagram feed

article_image8

This post from Samantha's feed is still there, though the picture alongside does not feature Chay, Chay is mentioned in the post

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal ATG

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Sobhita Dhulipala, naga chaitanya wedding: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT RBA

When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed NTI

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon