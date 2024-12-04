Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Ahead of wedding fans ask Samantha Ruth Prabhu to delete THESE pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is set to get married today. Ahead of the wedding, heartbroken fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked her to delete certain pictures of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram feed. Let's take a look at those pictures

Heart-broken fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya requested Samantha to delete pictures of Chay from her Instagram feed

This black and white photo of Samantha with Chay was a candid from their Christian wedding. Samantha still has a post dedicated to her ex-husband, wishing him on his birthday. The post read, 'Happy birthday my Everything. I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever'

This picture is of Samantha with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with some old friends. The post reads, 'Best friends till we are old and wrinkly'

This is from Rana Daggubati's wedding album attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya as married couple

This picture is from a holiday season during one of their foreign trips with some old friends. Samantha still has this picture on her Instagram feed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chay Akkineni posed with some old friends in this picture. Samantha still keeps this picture on her Instagram feed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a picture of Chay Akkineni decorating the Christmas tree in a very homely setting on her Instagram feed

This post from Samantha's feed is still there, though the picture alongside does not feature Chay, Chay is mentioned in the post

