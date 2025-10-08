Smriti Irani faced age and body shaming as she walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week a few days ago. Here's what social media had to say.

Smriti Irani is enjoying the success of 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii 2'. After nearly two decades, the actress returned with a relaunch of one of the most successful daily soaps. She has made a comeback on more than just the small screen. At the Bombay Times Fashion Week, Smriti walked the ramp for the first time in over a decade.

Smriti walked the runway for designer Gaurang Shah wearing a stunning saree. The BJP member exuded confidence and power as she strolled down the ramp. However, not everyone was thrilled by her saree, general appearance, and walking technique. Here's what social media said.

Many called her "cylinder". "Why cylinder is roaming??" a user remarked. "Smriti Irani nahi cylinder rani," another user commented.

"Ask baba ramdev how much is this cylinder for?" one more of the comments read. However, few also remembered Smriti's glorious days as Miss India.

"Principal walking through the school to check on classes," another comment read. "Going home after losing elections," a user took a dig. "No grace, no style," a comment read. "She could have at least walked normally," another comment read. "Backup career option," a social media user wrote. "Models must be laughing," another social media user commented. "She's is walking like she's on invigilator duty in examination hall," read a comment.

In a recent interview, Irani stated that combining real-life difficulties with those of a fictional family setup has likely helped the program reach a larger audience. She also expressed her delight as the show set new TRP records.