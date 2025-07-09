Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani to return as Tulsi? Read on
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Ekta Kapoor's iconic show is back! As the second season gets ready to launch, let's rewind to how Smriti Irani landed the role of Tulsi Virani 25 years ago
1 Min read
17
Smriti Irani reprises her role as Tulsi Virani, captivating audiences once again. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 premieres on Star Plus this month.
27
Before diving into Season 2, let's uncover the story of how Smriti Irani landed the role of Tulsi Virani 25 years ago.
37
Smriti Irani shared her initial per-day earnings and how she faced financial struggles back then. She revealed that she didn't get the role based on her personality.
47
An astrologer, Janardan, predicted Smriti's stardom to Ekta Kapoor. Smriti was initially there to sign a contract for a different role.
57
The astrologer's prediction led Ekta to tear up Smriti's initial contract and offer her the role of Tulsi Virani for ₹1800 per day.
67
Smriti was overjoyed as her per-day earnings for the show matched her monthly salary from a restaurant job.
77
Reports suggest Smriti will receive ₹14 lakhs per day for Season 2, along with Z+ security on set.
