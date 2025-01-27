'Chhaava': Director Laxman Uttekar meets Raj Thackeray; assures to remove 'objectionable' scenes; Read on

Chhaava, an upcoming historical drama directed by Laxman Uttekar, has sparked controversy over its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. Amid objections from political leaders and historians, the director assured the removal of sensitive scenes to respect cultural sentiments

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Filmmaker Laxman Uttekar recently met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray amidst controversies surrounding his upcoming film, Chhaava. Following the meeting, he assured the media that any objectionable scenes in the Vicky Kaushal starrer would be removed before its release. Uttekar emphasized that the film's intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments

The director also stated that scenes showing Vicky Kaushal performing Lezim, a traditional folk dance of Maharashtra, would be removed. This decision was made to address concerns and ensure the film remains sensitive to cultural sentiments

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant expressed disappointment with the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the movie, particularly a scene depicting him dancing. He insisted the scene be cut and warned that the film would not be allowed to release if objections were not addressed. Samant also suggested that the movie should be reviewed by historians and scholars to ensure historical accuracy

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and former Rajya Sabha MP, shared his desire to view the full film before its release. He also proposed connecting the filmmakers with historians to address any inaccuracies and ensure the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is presented authentically to audiences worldwide

