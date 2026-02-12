SMART Bazaar launches its biggest-ever Exchange program from Feb 13 to March 29. Customers can exchange old newspapers, clothes, and utensils for Rs 100/kg in store coupons, redeemable on groceries, home essentials, and fashion across India.

For Indian households, every rupee counts-- and SMART Bazaar is making sure none go to waste. With the launch of its biggest-ever SMART Bazaar Exchange running from February 13 to March 29, families can now turn unused household items into instant savings, transforming everyday clutter into cash for essentials. Positioned as the ultimate destination for consistent, everyday value, SMART Bazaar goes beyond discounts to deliver meaningful savings across the entire household basket.

Exchange Clutter for Coupons

The SMART Bazaar Exchange offers a simple, practical solution: convert unused household items into real savings for today's needs. Customers can exchange old newspapers, used clothes, and old utensils at SMART Bazaar stores for Rs 100 per kg, among the most competitive exchange values in the market. The exchange value is issued in the form of store coupons, redeemable across multiple categories-- including groceries, home essentials, and fashion, ensuring flexibility and relevance for every Indian household.

A Nationwide Initiative for Value

What sets the SMART Bazaar Exchange apart is its scale and accessibility. For the first time, an exchange program of this magnitude is being rolled out across 980+ stores in over 500 cities, making SMART Bazaar the most accessible value-led exchange destination in India.

As a one-stop shop for everyday needs, SMART Bazaar enables customers to stretch their savings across their entire monthly basket-- from kitchen staples to home care and apparel-- rather than limiting value to a single category.

Commitment to Indian Households

The initiative reflects the brand's commitment to transparency, practicality, and helping customers get more from what they already own.

Commenting on the launch, Damodar Mall, CEO, SMART Bazaar, said, "At SMART Bazaar, value is about helping families manage their everyday spending better. With SMART Bazaar Exchange, we are giving customers a simple, transparent way to turn what they no longer need into savings they can use immediately across their monthly essentials. This initiative strengthens our promise of being India's most trusted value destination."

Through the SMART Bazaar Exchange, the brand reaffirms its commitment to making savings simple, sensible, and accessible-- proving that when it comes to value, smart choices begin at SMART Bazaar.