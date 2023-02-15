Slap Day 2023: Check out Anti-Valentine’s week memes, funny messages, wishes, quotes for your ex you hate

Slap Day 2023: Anti-Valentine's Week begins with Slap Day. Slap day is on February 15th. Continue reading to learn about the history and significance of this day. You may also send amusing memes, wishes, notes, and greetings to your pals or an ex you despise.

Valentine's Week is finally over, and with it comes begins Anti-Valentine's Week. The first day of Anti-Week Valentine's is named Slap Day. It occurs on February 15, one day after Valentine's Day. People also celebrate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day in addition to Slap Day.

What is Slap Day?

Slap Day is for folks who wish to slap their ex who cheated on them or caused them pain. After all, why not get rid of all your unpleasant memories? Of course, we don't mean you should meet your ex and slap them. Instead, slap away all your sentiments for them and continue with your life. Furthermore, Slap Day reminds individuals to move on from poor relationships, meet new people, and slap away the negativity in their life.

History of Slap Day:

The origins of Slap Day are unknown, however, it is regarded as an incredibly important weekday. Those who have been through a bad relationship require a day to release their thoughts and vent their fury by treating themselves well and purchasing items they enjoy.

Anti-Valentine's Week:

Kick Day: February 16

Perfume Day: February 17

Flirt Day: February 18

Confession Day: February 19

Missing Day: February 20

Breakup Day: February 21

This event is for people who have been wounded or disappointed by their past lovers and want to let go of any remaining bad emotions. While the term indicates physically slapping an ex who has caused you damage, the true meaning is to take charge of your life and let go of any lingering grief or hatred towards them to move ahead to a more positive future.

Singles who are relieved that the agony of Valentine's Week is over are ushering in the Anti-Week Valentine's with Slap Day. On February 15th, Twitter was swamped with #SlapDay gags. So, check out our collection of some amusing Slap Day memes that are both shareable and relatable to single folks.

Slap Day quotes

The intensity of my slap is a reaction to the action you have done….. With this slap, I end everything we shared between us.

I break all the ties with you because you gave me all the good reasons to do so….. Best wishes on Slap Day to you.

It is not my loss because I loved a man who cheated on me but it is your loss because lost someone who loved you unconditionally….. Happy Slap Day.

It is not necessary to slap someone on the face but it is very necessary that you slap someone with your words because they hurt more…. Happy Slap Day.

Slap is nothing but just a reaction that releases your aggression….. Happy Slap Day.

Slap Day wishes

Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap 8 people at once. Happy Slap Day!

Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during Valentine's Week. I suggested a slap is the best choice. Happy Slap Day.

I hate two-faced people. It's hard to decide which face to slap first. Anyway, Happy Slap Day!

Karma takes a very long time. Let me slap you now. Happy Slap Day.

This slap is especially for you because no one ever has managed to hurt me so much….. Best wishes on Slap Day to the one who doesn’t deserve love in life.

Slap Day Funny Wishes and Messages