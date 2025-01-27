'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Veer Pahariya has taken the nation by storm with his debut film, Sky Force. Playing the fearless Squadron Leader T Vijaya, Veer’s charm and talent have won hearts. From a surprise theatre visit to a heartfelt dance with a fan, his gestures have captivated audiences, adding to the film's soaring success

Veer Pahariya has become a sensation across the nation with his debut movie, Sky Force. The young actor is currently riding high on the success of the film. Amid this wave of admiration, Veer recently delighted his fans by making a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre during the screening of his debut movie. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was his heartfelt gesture during the visit.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Veer was seen standing in the theatre while fans enjoyed Sky Force. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama set, the actor looked as charming as ever. When the song Rang played on screen, Veer enthusiastically danced to it alongside one of his female fans. His energetic moves captivated the audience and left netizens impressed, with many praising his humility and lively performance.

In Sky Force, Veer portrays the late Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devaiah, also known as T Vijaya, a fearless and daring fighter pilot. Last week, the actor was also spotted attending the film's premiere with his mother. Viral photos and videos captured Veer escorting his mother to the screening hall, radiating confidence in a black t-shirt paired with a black bomber jacket adorned with the Sky Force logo. His mother, Smruti Shinde, looked graceful in a beige salwar suit and appeared proud as she walked hand-in-hand with her son into the venue.

Sky Force, which also features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles, is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik and has been performing well at the box office, collecting over ₹33 crore so far.

