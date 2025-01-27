'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Veer Pahariya has taken the nation by storm with his debut film, Sky Force. Playing the fearless Squadron Leader T Vijaya, Veer’s charm and talent have won hearts. From a surprise theatre visit to a heartfelt dance with a fan, his gestures have captivated audiences, adding to the film's soaring success

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

Veer Pahariya has become a sensation across the nation with his debut movie, Sky Force. The young actor is currently riding high on the success of the film. Amid this wave of admiration, Veer recently delighted his fans by making a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre during the screening of his debut movie. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was his heartfelt gesture during the visit.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Veer was seen standing in the theatre while fans enjoyed Sky Force. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama set, the actor looked as charming as ever. When the song Rang played on screen, Veer enthusiastically danced to it alongside one of his female fans. His energetic moves captivated the audience and left netizens impressed, with many praising his humility and lively performance.

In Sky Force, Veer portrays the late Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devaiah, also known as T Vijaya, a fearless and daring fighter pilot. Last week, the actor was also spotted attending the film's premiere with his mother. Viral photos and videos captured Veer escorting his mother to the screening hall, radiating confidence in a black t-shirt paired with a black bomber jacket adorned with the Sky Force logo. His mother, Smruti Shinde, looked graceful in a beige salwar suit and appeared proud as she walked hand-in-hand with her son into the venue.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2 Update: Nag Ashwin shares exciting news after Rs 12 billion success of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Sky Force, which also features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles, is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik and has been performing well at the box office, collecting over ₹33 crore so far.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

King Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG update; movie to direct by Siddharth Anand [WATCH] ATG

'King': Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG update; movie to direct by Siddharth Anand [WATCH]

Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH]

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha NTI

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment vkp

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment

Recent Stories

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve dmn

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends AJR

February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon