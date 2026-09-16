Nita and Mukesh Ambani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with grand festivities at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The celebrations included traditional prayers, an immersion ceremony, and a star-studded gathering of Bollywood celebrities and industry friends.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani welcomed family and friends at their residence for Ganpati celebrations, as the festivities unfolded with traditional rituals and prayers. Nita Ambani was seen participating in the celebrations alongside Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani. The gathering featured traditional prayers and moments of devotion as guests came together to mark the auspicious occasion.

At midnight on Wednesday, members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, stepped out to participate in the immersion ceremony of the Lord Ganesha idol brought to their residence for Ganesh Chaturthi. Videos doing the rounds on social media, Radhika and Anant could be seen dancing their hearts out as they bid farewell to Lord Bappa. The family members were seen participating in the festivities with enthusiasm and devotion as the idol was taken for immersion.

Star-Studded Guest List at Antilia

On the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis also hosted a grand gathering for their family, industry friends and colleagues at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The guest list featured a who's who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others, joined the Ambanis for the festive celebrations.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the auspicious celebration of Lord Ganesha’s birth and is observed with the installation of idols, prayers, devotional offerings and festive gatherings. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles, during the celebrations.

The festival traditionally concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in water amid devotional chants and celebrations. (ANI)