Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers. Shilpa later celebrated Ganpati visarjan at her home, dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian look and dancing in the procession with her family.

Shilpa Shetty's Home Celebrations Shilpa, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, also took part in the Ganpati visarjan celebrations at her residence. She was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. Former MP Navneet Rana also visited Shilpa’s residence for Ganpati darshan.For the visarjan celebrations, Shilpa opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed her look with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi. The actor also joined the Ganpati procession and danced to the beats of the dhol. She was seen celebrating with her family as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. About the Festival Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival comes to an end with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the idol in water.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood sisters Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai during Ganeshotsav and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. The sisters sought blessings and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the iconic pandal. Shilpa and Shamita were seen paying their respects to Bappa amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Shilpa, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, also took part in the Ganpati visarjan celebrations at her residence. She was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. Former MP Navneet Rana also visited Shilpa’s residence for Ganpati darshan.For the visarjan celebrations, Shilpa opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed her look with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi. The actor also joined the Ganpati procession and danced to the beats of the dhol. She was seen celebrating with her family as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival comes to an end with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the idol in water.