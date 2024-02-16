Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Siren Twitter Review: The leading actors of 'Siren' are Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, with Anthony Bhagyaraj writing and directing. The film opens in cinemas on February 16, 2024.

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Last year in November, Siren's makers released a teaser with a 1-minute and 38-second plot sample. Jayam Ravi appears as a murder prisoner, and Keerthy Suresh plays the main heroine. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi all play important parts in the film.

    While the trailer does not reveal the goal directly, it does provide a look into the action-packed adventure that follows Jayam Ravi's character's release on parole. Yogi Babu joins the cast as a cop who is anticipated to provide fun to the tale and amuse the viewers.

    Also Read: Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check


    About Siren
    A former ambulance driver turned criminal is anxiously awaiting his release from jail. After 14 years in jail, he is eventually granted release. On February 7, the creators of "Siren" unveiled the trailer, which featured Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh. The trailer depicts Jayam Ravi as an ambulance driver who is accused of murder and imprisoned.

    Also Read: Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in BO collection

    After being granted parole, he embarks on a turbulent journey as buried mysteries emerge, driving him to prove himself. To add to the complication, he meets Keerthy Suresh's character, a dedicated officer who believes in his guilt and aggressively pushes him.


    'Siren' Cast and Crew
    The film stars Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. GV Prakash Kumar composed the soundtrack, Selva Kumar SK shot the film, and Ruben edited it. Dhilip Subbarayan oversees the stunt choreography. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar.

     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)? rkn

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)?

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check

    Poacher Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta RBA

    'Poacher' Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta

    Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel to part ways? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel to part ways? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Wheelchair unavailable 80-year-old Air India passenger walks for 1km dies of heart attack at Mumbai airport gcw

    Wheelchair unavailable, 80-year-old Air India passenger walks for 1km, dies at Mumbai airport

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive anr

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive

    7 stunning places to visit in India this March gcw eai

    7 stunning places to visit in India this March

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Football Lionel Messi's return sparks emotion in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Newell's Old Boys osf

    Lionel Messi's return sparks emotion in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Newell's Old Boys

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon