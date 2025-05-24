Cannes 2025: Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick twins in black for amfAR gala (PHOTOS)
Cannes 2025: Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson stole the spotlight at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, dazzling in matching black outfits and showcasing their strong bond and romantic chemistry on the red carpet
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson captivated onlookers at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing their strong bond and affection through cozy poses and romantic glances.
Fashion Highlights: Westwick opted for a refined black suit, complemented by a white shirt, gold-accented black loafers, a luxury watch, and his signature slicked-back hairstyle. Jackson exuded elegance in a form-fitting off-shoulder black gown with a dramatic train, accentuated by a sparkling choker, dangling earrings, bronzed eyeshadow, and bold red lipstick.
The couple met in 2021 at an Aston Martin racing event and began dating shortly after. Westwick proposed in early 2024 during a ski getaway.
They tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in London, followed by a grand celebration on the Italian Riviera later that year.
In March 2025, Westwick and Jackson welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander.
The couple shared affectionate moments, including a kiss, at the high-profile event held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, alongside celebrities like Heidi Klum, Paris Jackson, Ciara, and others.
About amfAR: Founded in 1985, amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) has raised over $920 million to support AIDS research and advocacy. Its inaugural gala in Cannes was hosted in 1993 by Elizabeth Taylor, and the 2024 edition alone brought in $2.5 million.