Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in BO collection

During the weekdays, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' grosses around Rs 1 crore. The film is estimated to earn Rs 15 crore net in India today, February 15.

The film, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent parts, suffers at the box office.

Despite Rajinikanth's prolonged cameo, the film is underperforming at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether the film will experience an increase in revenue during its second weekend.

'Lal Salaam' debuted in cinemas on February 9 amid high expectations. The film has received mixed reviews since its release last week.

'Lal Salaam' marks Aishwarya Rajinikanth's comeback as a filmmaker after a hiatus of eight years. The sports drama imparts an important message about religious harmony.
 

'Lal Salaam' marks Aishwarya Rajinikanth's comeback as a filmmaker after a hiatus of eight years.

The sports drama imparts an important message about religious harmony.

