The film, directed by Vysakh and starring Mammootty as Turbo Jose, marked the third highest-grossing film in Mammootty's career.

Kochi: It's been one year since the release of Turbo, the action-comedy film directed by Vysakh and starring Mammootty. Released on May 23, 2024, the film, written by director Mithun Manuel Thomas, marked the third collaboration between Vysakh and Mammootty after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. The film, with Mammootty in the titular role of Turbo Jose, resonated well with his fans and performed remarkably at the box office.

Turbo closed its theatrical run as the third highest-grossing film in Mammootty's career, with a lifetime gross collection of 72.80 crores. Bheeshma Parvam and Kannur Squad hold the first and second positions, respectively, in Mammootty's highest-grossing films. The film began streaming on SonyLIV two months after its theatrical release. An Arabic version of the film also saw a theatrical release in the GCC a week before its OTT premiere.

Mammootty played the role of Jose, a jeep driver, in the film. Turbo is the fifth film produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. This is the first mass action film produced by Mammootty. The film performed well in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and international markets, including Saudi Arabia. At the time of its release, Turbo achieved the highest-ever collection for a Malayalam film in Saudi Arabia.

The film's cinematography was handled by Vishnu Sharma, and the music was composed by Christo Xavier. Wayfarer Films handled the theatrical distribution in India. Other prominent actors in the film include Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B Shetty, Sabareesh Varma, and Sunil.

Mammootty's upcoming projects include Kalankaval, directed by Jithin K Jose, and an untitled film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Vinayakan plays another important character in Kalankaval. The Mahesh Narayanan film features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban alongside Mammootty.