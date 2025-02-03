Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH]

Sonu Nigam endured severe back pain during a Pune concert but pushed through to deliver an unforgettable performance, showcasing his dedication and resilience for his fans.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Sonu Nigam, one of India's most celebrated singers, recently revealed the immense physical pain he endured while performing at a concert in Pune. Describing it as "one of the most difficult days" of his life, the singer shared a video on Instagram, showing his backstage struggle with severe back pain. In the video, he is seen grimacing in discomfort, with his team providing support as he tried to prepare for his live performance.

Nigam opened up about the agonizing experience, explaining that sudden movements while singing can sometimes trigger painful spasms. Despite the intense pain, which he compared to the sensation of a needle piercing his spine with every movement, the singer pushed through and went on to complete the concert. "It was really bad," he confessed, describing how even the slightest movement would intensify the pain, yet he remained determined to deliver his best for the audience.

The renowned vocalist emphasized that he never wants to deliver anything less than his best, especially when his fans expect so much from him. "Saraswati ji did hold my hand last night," he shared gratefully in his post, expressing his gratitude for being able to finish the performance.

The video quickly garnered an outpouring of support from fans, who flooded the comments with messages wishing Sonu Nigam a speedy recovery. Many praised his dedication and resilience, highlighting his commitment to his craft despite the severe discomfort.

This incident highlights not only Sonu Nigam’s professionalism but also his deep passion for his music and his fans, showing that even in the face of adversity, he remains focused on delivering an unforgettable performance.

