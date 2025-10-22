Famous singer and actor Rishabh Tandon has passed away. A close friend of Rishabh shared the news of his demise, stating that his death was due to a heart attack. The news of Rishabh's death has sent a wave of grief through the industry.

Sad news is once again emerging from the film industry. Recently, actor-comedian Asrani passed away. Now, the news is that famous singer and actor Rishabh Tandon has passed away. A close friend of Rishabh has confirmed his demise. He stated that Rishabh suffered a sudden heart attack and died.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He passed away late at night in Delhi. Fans are in shock over the news of his death. His fans are paying tribute on social media. It's worth noting that Rishabh was a well-known name in the music industry. He was not only a singer but also a music composer and actor.

About Rishabh Tandon

Rishabh Tandon was famous in the music industry by the name Faqeer. Along with singing, he was also fond of acting and composing. His song 'Ishq Faqirana' was a big hit, which earned him the 'Faqeer' fame. Just a week before his death, Rishabh had celebrated his birthday with great fanfare with his wife Olesya. His last post on social media is from his birthday.

This post was shared by Rishabh's wife, which Rishabh had re-posted on his Instagram. In it, Rishabh is seen posing with his wife. Let us tell you that he was very active on Instagram. He had about 449,000 followers. Fans are continuously paying tribute, remembering their beloved singer.