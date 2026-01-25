Singer Prakriti Kakar married her beau, entrepreneur Vinay Anand, on January 23, 2026. She took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony. Fellow musicians Harshdeep Kaur and Stebin Ben were among those who congratulated the newlyweds.

Singer Prakriti Kakar recently tied the knot with beau Vinay Anand. Their wedding ceremony was held on January 23, 2026. On Sunday, Prakriti took to Instagram and shared several pictures from her dreamy wedding ceremony. "Just Married 23.01.2026," she captioned the post. Have a look at the pictures here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakriti 💫 (@prakritikakar)

Celebrities Congratulate the Couple

Shortly after Prakriti gave a sneak peek into her wedding album, fans and members of music industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes. "Congratulations Prakriti and Vinay! God bless you both," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented. "Congratulations guys," singer Stebin Ben commented.

About the Couple

Prakriti is best known for her songs "Hawa Hawa" (Mubarakan), "Gazab Ka Hai Din" (Dil Juunglee), "Katra Katra" (Alone), and "Subah Subah. She has a twin sister Sukriti, and the duo has collaborated together on several musical projects. Her husband Vinay is an entrepreneur, as per his bio on his Instagram handle. (ANI)