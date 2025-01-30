Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Katy Perry, a singer and songwriter, discussed her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom and how it has become stronger. Perry announced her Lifetimes Tour, in support of her 2024 album.

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry talked about her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom and how it has become strong with time. "I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," said Perry, reported People.

Perry shared that with time she has discovered "acts of service" and "words of affirmation" are her love languages. "Verbal support is really important, I think, for both of us," she added.

Perry announced her Lifetimes Tour, in support of her 2024 album. "I'm 40. I have a family. I have a whole other world outside of this that I'm tending to as well. I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it," the "Last Friday Night" singer says. "I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100% that I can," reported People.

As for the actor, Perry previously opened up about his energy as a romantic partner during an appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe.
"He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego," she said of Bloom, 48, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. "When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else," reported People.

Perry and Bloom met at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016. Perry told Lowe that she was previously "stuck in a bad, continuing loop" and needed someone as curious about life as she is. Before the award event, Perry "established so many intentions" under a full moon for a possible future in hopes of seeing "what's out there in the world" romantically," she added.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed Daisy the following year. She's learned a lot about him since and is continuously impressed by his parenting abilities, reported People.

