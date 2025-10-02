Bollywood star Kajol joined the vibrant Sindoor Khela ritual with daughter Nysa and family at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, continuing their decades-old tradition with devotion and festive joy.

Bollywood star Kajol celebrated the spirit of Durga Puja with great enthusiasm as she participated in the traditional 'Sindoor Khela' ritual alongside her daughter Nysa Devgan, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and other family members at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Family Tradition Continues at Iconic Pandal

Kajol’s family has been an integral part of the North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations for decades. Held annually with grandeur, the festival culminated on Vijayadashami (October 2, 2025), marking the symbolic farewell to Goddess Durga. Kajol, in a red traditional saree, was seen applying sindoor (vermillion) to the idol and participating in the farewell rituals with visible emotion and devotion.



Rituparna Sengupta and Kajol Celebrate Together

Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta also joined the celebrations and was seen engaging warmly with Kajol. The two participated in Sindoor Khela, a ritual where married women smear vermillion on each other as a gesture of power and prosperity. The duo shared cheerful moments that captured the joy and essence of the festival.





Nysa and Tanisha Add to the Festive Cheer

Kajol was accompanied by her daughter, Nysa, who also took part in the rituals and posed for photos with her mother and aunt Tanishaa. Dressed in traditional attire, the family radiated festive vibes and added glamour to the pandal.

Ajay Devgn and Celebrities Visit the Pandal

Earlier this week, Ajay Devgn joined Kajol and Nysa at the pandal, wearing a green kurta. The Devgn-Mukerji family posed for warm, traditional family portraits. Other stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Genelia Deshmukh also visited the pandal during the celebrations.